High school football championship games headed back to Duke

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with the Triangle Sports Commission that will bring two NCHSAA football state championship games to Durham and Wallace Wade Stadium on the campus of Duke University. The football championships return to Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2006 and will return the schedule of competition for the event to four sites with two games each.

