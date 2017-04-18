Drinking beetroot juice before exerci...

Drinking beetroot juice before exercising boosts brain performance

Wednesday Apr 19

A number of studies have shown that physical activity can have positive effects on the brain, particularly in later life. New research has found that it may be possible to bolster these effects, simply by drinking beetroot juice before exercising.

Read more at Medical News Today.

