Drinking beetroot juice before exercising boosts brain performance
A number of studies have shown that physical activity can have positive effects on the brain, particularly in later life. New research has found that it may be possible to bolster these effects, simply by drinking beetroot juice before exercising.
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,431
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 19
|Oath keepers
|127
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 17
|Shindman213
|69
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Apr 11
|Me too
|6
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
