Chipper Jones book tour
I'm the sports writer for a weekly paper in Greensboro, NC. Here's a link to an article about Chipper Jones' recent stop in Winston-Salem, NC to promote his new memoir, Ballplayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|18 min
|Baybeh
|8,341
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Mom of 2
|343
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Apr 11
|Me too
|6
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC