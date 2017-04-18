Chaundee Brown Finishes 31st in ESPN ...

Chaundee Brown Finishes 31st in ESPN Class of 2017

Tuesday Apr 18

Brown currently ranks as the 7th highest ACC signee in the class , and is the first Wake Forest player to rank in the ESPN Top 100 since Doral Moore in 2015 . He is the highest ranking player to come to Wake Forest since Al-Farouq Aminu in 2008 .

