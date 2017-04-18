Chaundee Brown Finishes 31st in ESPN Class of 2017
Brown currently ranks as the 7th highest ACC signee in the class , and is the first Wake Forest player to rank in the ESPN Top 100 since Doral Moore in 2015 . He is the highest ranking player to come to Wake Forest since Al-Farouq Aminu in 2008 .
