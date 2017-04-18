Car of dismembered Winston-Salem man found in Randolph

Law enforcement officers said Friday that they have found the vehicle belonging to John Douglas Agnew, the 75-year-old Winston-Salem man who was dismembered earlier this month in his Winston-Salem home. Law enforcement officers across the Piedmont had been searching for Agnew's silver 2003 Mazda Miata convertible, which was taken from outside his condominium on Timberline Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.