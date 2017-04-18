Car of dismembered Winston-Salem man found in Randolph
Law enforcement officers said Friday that they have found the vehicle belonging to John Douglas Agnew, the 75-year-old Winston-Salem man who was dismembered earlier this month in his Winston-Salem home. Law enforcement officers across the Piedmont had been searching for Agnew's silver 2003 Mazda Miata convertible, which was taken from outside his condominium on Timberline Drive.
