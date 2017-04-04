By the numbers: 1 company dominates March layoffs in North Carolina
Companies notified the state of North Carolina of up to 360 layoffs during the month of March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Baybeh
|8,250
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Mar 30
|Asarad346
|3
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC