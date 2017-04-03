Archdale woman dies in Winston-Salem ...

Archdale woman dies in Winston-Salem crash

A 92-year-old Archdale woman was killed Wednesday when the vehicle she was riding in overturned on U.S. 311 South, Winston-Salem. According to reports from Fox 8 News and the Winston-Salem Journal, Helen Phillips Morrison was a passenger in a pickup truck being driven by Betty Sue Morrison, 63, also of Archdale.

