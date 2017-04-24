AANS: women rising in numbers of U.S....

AANS: women rising in numbers of U.S. neurosurgeons

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The proportion of female neurosurgery residents is slowly increasing, according to a report presented during the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting, being held April 22-26 in Los Angeles. Jaclyn Janine Renfrow, MD, of the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and colleagues reviewed databases from the AANS and the American Board of Neurosurgery from 1964 through 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 23 hr I lived to tell t... 8,443
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Mon Redneck West Virg... 129
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Mon Redneck West Virg... 70
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health Sun UneakBuy 1
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Bobbi nd Sierra Apr 11 Me too 6
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC