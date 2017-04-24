AANS: women rising in numbers of U.S. neurosurgeons
The proportion of female neurosurgery residents is slowly increasing, according to a report presented during the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting, being held April 22-26 in Los Angeles. Jaclyn Janine Renfrow, MD, of the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and colleagues reviewed databases from the AANS and the American Board of Neurosurgery from 1964 through 2013.
