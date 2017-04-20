2017 NFL Draft: Marquel Lee Drafted by the Oakland Raiders
Former Wake Forest linebacker Marquel Lee was taken off the board by the Oakland Raiders with the 168th pick in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft . If you are here because you are a fan of the Raiders and looking to learn about Marquel Lee then you are in the right place.
