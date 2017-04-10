10 Minutes of Sweat a Day Helps Kids' Hearts
Just a bit of vigorous exercise each day could help some children and teens reduce their risk of developing heart problems and diabetes, researchers say. The new study looked at nearly 11,600 kids, aged 4 to 18, in the United States, Brazil and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Baybeh
|8,284
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Mar 30
|Asarad346
|3
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC