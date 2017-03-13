Yadkin Valley homeless shelter The Ark will hold a Shaggina For...

Cynthia Cothren, director of The Ark, Shaggin' for Shelter event chair Vicky Tysor, Tracy Mays and Cicely McCulloch at The Liberty plan details for Shaggin' For Shelter. Fall, 1998 - Volunteers at Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry notice a need for emergency housing for homeless mothers and their children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.