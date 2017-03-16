WDI: Downtown Wilmington is a hotbed ...

WDI: Downtown Wilmington is a hotbed for entrepreneurs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

This afternoon, Wilmington Downtown Inc. released figures and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during their Downtown Economic Series annual luncheon this afternoon. WDI says Downtown Wilmington attracted over $81.9 million in new investment in 2016 and has another $283 million worth of projects announced or underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Appalled 8,217
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 3 PCB 31
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb '17 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb '17 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb '17 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC