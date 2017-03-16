WDI: Downtown Wilmington is a hotbed for entrepreneurs
This afternoon, Wilmington Downtown Inc. released figures and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during their Downtown Economic Series annual luncheon this afternoon. WDI says Downtown Wilmington attracted over $81.9 million in new investment in 2016 and has another $283 million worth of projects announced or underway.
