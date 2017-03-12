Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leu...

Trip to Mars may Increase Risk of Leukemia in Humans

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: I4U Future Technology News

The radiation encountered in a trip to Mars may increase the risk of leukemia in humans, warns new research funded by NASA. Radiation exposure is believed to be one of the most dangerous aspects of travelling to Mars, according to NASA which plans to send humans to the Red Planet in the 2030s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr Steven Spencer 8,147
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 3 PCB 31
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Feb 28 2labman 1
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC