Tool helps evaluate likely outcomes for elderly patients with traumatic brain injury
Wake Forest University researchers report on method for calculating probability of survival and independence after hospital discharge in Journal of American College of Surgeons study CHICAGO : Traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of death for people age 45 and younger in the United States, but, as people live longer, this type of injury is becoming more prevalent in those 75 and older. Treatment and recovery of the elderly population is even more challenging for physicians and other caregivers because these patients are more likely to have other health issues that can complicate their recovery and rehabilitation.
