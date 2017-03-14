The virtue of courage personified: Maya Angelou
This is the first stanza of Maya Angelou's famous poem, "Still I Rise." As a civil rights activist, author, poet and feminist, Angelou epitomizes resilience and exemplifies the ability to rise above dismal circumstances; she is regarded as a champion for humankind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The WSU Signpost.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,157
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC