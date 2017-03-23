The Piedmonta s largest earth day celebration offers fun for the whole family

More than 10,000 people are expected at the 12th annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. This family-friendly free event hosted by Piedmont Environmental Alliance combines fun and educational activities, live entertainment and exhibitors with the goal to cultivate a passion for the environment in fairgoers of all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.