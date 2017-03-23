The Piedmonta s largest earth day celebration offers fun for the whole family -
More than 10,000 people are expected at the 12th annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. This family-friendly free event hosted by Piedmont Environmental Alliance combines fun and educational activities, live entertainment and exhibitors with the goal to cultivate a passion for the environment in fairgoers of all ages.
