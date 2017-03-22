Surry Cellars wins N.C. Fine Wines Society award
Surry Cellars, the label for wine produced through Surry Community College's Viticulture and Enology program, was recently awarded the title of Best Hybrid for its 2013 Specialty Lot 152 Sparkling wine in the N.C. Fine Wines Society's first wine competition. From left, Surry's Enology Instructor David Bower, Sciences Division Chair Ashley Morrison and Viticulture Instructor Joseph Geller pose with bottles of the wine and the award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Baybeh
|8,224
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC