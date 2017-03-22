Surry Cellars wins N.C. Fine Wines So...

Surry Cellars wins N.C. Fine Wines Society award

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Surry Cellars, the label for wine produced through Surry Community College's Viticulture and Enology program, was recently awarded the title of Best Hybrid for its 2013 Specialty Lot 152 Sparkling wine in the N.C. Fine Wines Society's first wine competition. From left, Surry's Enology Instructor David Bower, Sciences Division Chair Ashley Morrison and Viticulture Instructor Joseph Geller pose with bottles of the wine and the award.

