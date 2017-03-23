Speeding stop on I-85 leads to arrest...

Speeding stop on I-85 leads to arrest and recovery of stolen phones

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WBTV

A man who was stopped for speeding on I-85 in Rowan County on Thursday was arrested for stealing multiple phones from stores in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stopped a black Honda for speeding on I-85 near mile marker 74. When the trooper approached the car, he noticed a large number of iPhones on the passenger seat.

