Speeding stop on I-85 leads to arrest and recovery of stolen phones
A man who was stopped for speeding on I-85 in Rowan County on Thursday was arrested for stealing multiple phones from stores in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stopped a black Honda for speeding on I-85 near mile marker 74. When the trooper approached the car, he noticed a large number of iPhones on the passenger seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,226
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Helena
|17
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC