Sentence imposed on 6-year-old case

A case that started in 2010 when a North Carolina man was charged with transporting cocaine into Virginia came to a conclusion Monday with a guilty plea to felony failing to appear in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Clinton Lamont Tart, 44, of Winston-Salem, N.C., was initially arrested in September 2010, but the case floundered for years as Tart served time for North Carolina convictions or simply failed to show up for local court dates, according to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Skip Schwab.

