Senator Rubio: Hackers targeted former presidential campaign staffers
FILE PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 15, 2017. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said during a Senate intelligence hearing on Thursday that unsuccessful cyber attacks from Russia targeted former members of his presidential campaign staff in July 2016 and within the past 24 hours.
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,242
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Thu
|Asarad346
|3
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
