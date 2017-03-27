Senator Rubio: Hackers targeted forme...

Senator Rubio: Hackers targeted former presidential campaign staffers

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 15, 2017. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said during a Senate intelligence hearing on Thursday that unsuccessful cyber attacks from Russia targeted former members of his presidential campaign staff in July 2016 and within the past 24 hours.

