Northern Vance junior picked for 2017...

Northern Vance junior picked for 2017 Governor's School

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Northern Vance High School junior Erin McAllister has been selected to attend the 2017 North Carolina Governor's School this summer. When Northern Vance High School junior Erin McAllister heard she had been selected to attend the 2017 session of the North Carolina Governor's School this summer, it was a bittersweet moment for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 5 hr I lived to tell t... 8,239
Bobbi nd Sierra 22 hr Asarad346 3
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Wed Juanfat Kock 32
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb '17 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb '17 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC