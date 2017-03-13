News Minute: Here is the latest North...

News Minute: Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. EDT

The Republican leader of the North Carolina Senate called Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vision for the state a "mirage" that would return the state to "our troubled past." In a pre-recorded response to Cooper's State of the State address Monday night, Sen. Phil Berger blasted Cooper, liberal interest groups and the media.

