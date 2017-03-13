New device for peripheral nerve stim cuts chronic low back pain

A novel method of short-term percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation is useful for producing pain relief and reducing medication use among patients with chronic low back pain , according to a case report published online March 14 in Pain Practice . Leonardo Kapural, M.D., Ph.D., from the Center for Clinical Research and Carolina's Pain Institute in Winston Salem, N.C., and colleagues describe the use of PNS in two subjects with chronic LBP.

