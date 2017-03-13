Meeting to provide answers to veterans' questions
Veterans and their dependents who have questions concerning Veteran's Administration claims, appeals and health care can voice those concerns in late March in Wilmington. In cooperation with Congressman David Rouzer and the VA regional office in Winston-Salem, District 9 of the American Legion is sponsoring a veterans benefits action center for all veterans and family members March 30-31 and April 1 at American Legion Post 10, located at 702 Pine Grove Drive.
