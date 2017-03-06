Man charged with murder, child abuse after infant death
A 24-year-old man faces charges of murder and child abuse following the death of an infant hospitalized after an incident on Ray Brown Road. Ryan Neil Hicks, of 375 Ray Brown Road, is being held at Watauga County Detention Center under a $1.1 million bond and is charged with second-degree murder, negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and sex offender using social website.
