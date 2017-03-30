Lawmakers to Winston-Salem: 'Bury' We...

Lawmakers to Winston-Salem: 'Bury' Welcoming City resolution

Members of Forsyth County's legislative delegation are telling the Winston-Salem City Council to "bury" a proposed "Welcoming City" resolution, saying it could be seen as a sanctuary city designation that could result in punishment. Both Democrats and Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly issued the warning, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday.

