Lawmakers to Winston-Salem: 'Bury' Welcoming City resolution
Members of Forsyth County's legislative delegation are telling the Winston-Salem City Council to "bury" a proposed "Welcoming City" resolution, saying it could be seen as a sanctuary city designation that could result in punishment. Both Democrats and Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly issued the warning, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|12 min
|Asarad346
|3
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Appalled
|8,238
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC