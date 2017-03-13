Landsbergen Achieves Top ACT Score
Andrew Landsbergen, a junior at The McCallie School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Mr. Landsbergen is a boarding student at McCallie and is the son of Dr. Frank Landsbergen of Leiden, The Netherlands, and Jennifer Windell of Winston-Salem, NC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,213
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC