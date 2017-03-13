Is there oil under the farm? A Southern family squares off
Miami's venerable M Ensemble is a company that sometimes dips into its rich history to mount fresh productions of past shows. For its second production in its versatile new home at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Liberty City, the troupe is revisiting Darren Canady's "Brothers of the Dust."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,153
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC