Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings U...

Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates for Primo Water

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock. 3/21/2017 - Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Baybeh 8,240
Bobbi nd Sierra Thu Asarad346 3
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 29 Juanfat Kock 32
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb '17 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb '17 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC