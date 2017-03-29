Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates for Primo Water
They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock. 3/21/2017 - Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Baybeh
|8,240
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Thu
|Asarad346
|3
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 29
|Juanfat Kock
|32
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC