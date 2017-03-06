Former Greensboro police officer accused of break-in, larceny at Reidsville store
**EMBARGO: Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, NC** William White was charged in connection with stealing more than $44,000 worth of items from a Reidsville lawn mower store, according to a press release. Austin, Indiana - A former Greensboro police officer was charged in connection with stealing more than $44,000 worth of items from a Reidsville lawn mower store, according to a press release.
