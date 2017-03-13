Dwight Davis: Faculty Profiles in Diversity and Inclusion
Over the course of a 25-year career as a cardiologist, professor and administrator at Penn State College of Medicine, Dwight Davis has had the opportunity to work with a dedicated team of colleagues, practicing medicine and teaching new generations of doctors. Davis said his career at Penn State has provided him with continuous opportunity to learn and grow in a highly dynamic field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,153
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC