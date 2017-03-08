Dobson man killed in Winston-Salem collision

Winston-Salem Police Lt. R.K. Peterson confirmed media reports that Stephen Brent Justice II, 33, of Dobson was struck by a car and killed on I-40 Business in Winston-Salem on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m. "We have no idea why he was in the roadway," said Peterson, noting Justice was wearing "semi-dark" clothing when the incident occurred.

