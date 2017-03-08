Dobson man killed in Winston-Salem co...

Dobson man killed in Winston-Salem collision -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mt. Airy News

Winston-Salem Police Lt. R.K. Peterson confirmed media reports that Stephen Brent Justice II, 33, of Dobson was struck by a car and killed on I-40 Business in Winston-Salem on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m. "We have no idea why he was in the roadway," said Peterson, noting Justice was wearing "semi-dark" clothing when the incident occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr I lived to tell t... 8,121
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 3 PCB 31
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Feb 28 2labman 1
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC