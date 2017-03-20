Couple moves up wedding so dying newborn son could take part
Christopher and Patricia Armstrong, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, moved up their wedding to last Saturday so that their dying new born son, Conner, could take part. One North Carolina couple moved up their wedding unexpectedly so that their dying newborn son could take part in the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|27 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,215
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb '17
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC