Couple moves up wedding so dying newborn son could take part

51 min ago Read more: ABC News

Christopher and Patricia Armstrong, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, moved up their wedding to last Saturday so that their dying new born son, Conner, could take part. One North Carolina couple moved up their wedding unexpectedly so that their dying newborn son could take part in the ceremony.

