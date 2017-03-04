Bill banning racial profiling could build more trust
A state bill filed recently to prohibit law enforcement officers from racially profiling people could help increase trust between the police and the public, despite the uphill battle it faces. Democratic legislators filed House Bill 99, known as the Anti-Discrimination Act of 2017, in the N.C. House, the Journal's John Hinton reported.
