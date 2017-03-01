Asheboro reports two wastewater overf...

Asheboro reports two wastewater overflows

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The City of Asheboro experienced two wastewater overflows Wednesday: Approximately 9,550 gallons from Lift Station #3, 1129 E. Mine St., and 20,000 gallons at 1759 Fairway Road. There was an environmental impact from this overflow but neither the City of Asheboro nor any other drinking water was affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) 3 hr PCB 31
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Baybeh 8,366
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Feb 28 2labman 1
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC