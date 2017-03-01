Asheboro reports two wastewater overflows
The City of Asheboro experienced two wastewater overflows Wednesday: Approximately 9,550 gallons from Lift Station #3, 1129 E. Mine St., and 20,000 gallons at 1759 Fairway Road. There was an environmental impact from this overflow but neither the City of Asheboro nor any other drinking water was affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
