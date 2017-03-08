Arts options dot the Carolinas
Published: March 10, 2017 in A&E / Life&Style Updated: March 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: From the mountains to the shore, the Carolinas have a boat load of Spring arts and entertainment options. Spring has come early to the Carolinas, with daffodils already in bloom and trees cascading their blossoms over streets and highways from the mountains to the coast.
