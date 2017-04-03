Area high school students selected fo...

Area high school students selected for prestigious Governora s School summer program

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Topsail Advertiser

Nearly 20 area high school students will spend this summer exploring academic interests while living on a college campus as part of one of the state's oldest educational opportunities for academically gifted students. Eight students from Onslow County Schools and six from Carteret County Public Schools have been selected to attend the 2017 session of Governor's School of North Carolina.

