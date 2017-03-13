Additional charges for Winston-Salem ...

Additional charges for Winston-Salem man Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Additional charges have been filed against a Winston-Salem man for sexually assaulting a teen and resulting in his being jailed under bonds totaling $6 million. On Tuesday, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office opened a report involving a 16-year-old girl being the victim of various sexual offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 13 hr Steven Spencer 8,186
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 3 PCB 31
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb '17 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb '17 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb '17 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC