A man claimed he stood his ground with a warning shot. A judge revoked his carry permit.
North Carolina Judge John O. Craig doesn't believe it's his job to make policy about guns - that's a job for the legislature. But he told The Washington Post he'll probably sleep a little better at night knowing Daniel Ray Brown isn't toting a gun around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,176
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Mar 3
|PCB
|31
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 28
|granite57
|2
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC