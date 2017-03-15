A man claimed he stood his ground wit...

A man claimed he stood his ground with a warning shot. A judge revoked his carry permit.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

North Carolina Judge John O. Craig doesn't believe it's his job to make policy about guns - that's a job for the legislature. But he told The Washington Post he'll probably sleep a little better at night knowing Daniel Ray Brown isn't toting a gun around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr I lived to tell t... 8,176
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Mar 3 PCB 31
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb '17 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC