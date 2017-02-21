Yellowstone Hiring

A judge ruled Friday that one of 13 women prosecutors wanted to testify at the Bill Cosby sex-assault trial - to show a pattern of behavior - can take the stand. A billboard in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that reads 'Real men provide, real women appreciate it,' will be at the heart of a protest on Sunday after some in the community took offense to the seven-word sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.