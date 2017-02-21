Yellowstone Hiring
A judge ruled Friday that one of 13 women prosecutors wanted to testify at the Bill Cosby sex-assault trial - to show a pattern of behavior - can take the stand. A billboard in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that reads 'Real men provide, real women appreciate it,' will be at the heart of a protest on Sunday after some in the community took offense to the seven-word sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Baybeh
|8,320
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Loressa88
|30
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 17
|SWWhite52
|1
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb 9
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC