Why should congressmen bother with pu...

Why should congressmen bother with public forums when they can hold a virtuala town halls?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, Republican from North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, came home from Congress this week for his first district work period and met privately with some constituents instead of holding a town hall meeting. Budd says his office will host regular telephone town halls where constituents can call in and listen and ask questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 16 hr Appalled 8,314
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Tue Loressa88 30
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 17 SWWhite52 1
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb 9 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC