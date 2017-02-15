Why are we still pushing first ladies as role models for our girls?
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, a former first lady, is hugged by first lady Michelle Obama during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, N.C., in 2016. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, a former first lady, is hugged by first lady Michelle Obama during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, N.C., in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,289
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|13 hr
|SWWhite52
|1
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Wed
|Big Hurt
|2
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|29
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb 9
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC