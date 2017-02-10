Wake Forest taps Premier for a packag...

Wake Forest taps Premier for a package of services

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Health Data Management

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., has contracted with Premier for a suite of clinical and financial performance improvement services supporting alternative payment models, population health and lower care delivery costs. Services to be provided under the multi-year agreement include data-driven supply chain and group purchasing, integrated pharmacy solutions and cross-continuum cost, quality and service line analytics.

