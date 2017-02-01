Wake Forest Signs Ja'Sir Taylor
Coach Clawson and staff have received the paperwork for Ja'Sir Taylor to officially become a Demon Deacon. As one of the last members of this recruiting class, Taylor decommitted from Wake's bowl victim, Temple, and flipped to Wake Forest shortly after an official visit in mid-January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blogger So Dear.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest at Caroline ale house
|17 min
|mary mrey
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Appalled
|8,212
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|19 hr
|The OG
|3
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|smarterthanyou
|7
|Late-night search on Yadkin River ends with res... (May '11)
|Jan 18
|ncrn17
|2
|pain doc in the area
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Nat
|39
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC