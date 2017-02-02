True story behind Krispy Kreme
Forged largely on the back of a single item - the legendary Original Glazed Doughnut - Krispy Kreme has managed to retain its cult-like following even though it has more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Krispy Kreme was founded by 22 year-old Vernon Rudolph in the middle of the Great Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,220
|Arrest at Caroline ale house
|Thu
|mary mrey
|1
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|Wed
|The OG
|3
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|smarterthanyou
|7
|Late-night search on Yadkin River ends with res... (May '11)
|Jan 18
|ncrn17
|2
|pain doc in the area
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Nat
|39
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC