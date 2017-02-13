Triad: 'Rock' performance, faith affirmation, Dems convention
Published: February 10, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: February 9, 2017 at 6:12 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: James Felt stars as Stacee Jaxx in Theatre Alliance's 'Rock of Ages.' Photo Credit: Dancing Lemur Photography/Jenny L. Viars WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - "Rock of Ages," the jukebox musical featuring hits from the 1980s, begins staging on Feb. 10 at Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd. It continues through Feb. 19. With the book by Chris D'Arienzo and music and lyrics by various artists, "Rock of Ages" takes the audience back to the times of big bands, big egos, big guitar solos and big hair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
