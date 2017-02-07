Stage Tube: Nyc Ballet's Winter Season Features Hard-Working Dancers of the Corps de Ballet

NYC Ballet announces their winter program, with two programs paying tribute to NYCB Founder George Balanchine , including the return of Prodigal Son and Swan Lake , as well as a reprise of his tragic narrative work La Sonnambula . Stravinsky x Five showcases a quintet of seasoned choreographers who have all employed the composer's dynamic rhythms to great effect.

