Southard-Sapp to wed in May

Southard-Sapp to wed in May

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Todd and Lisa Southard of Winston-Salem announce the engagement of their daughter, Mollie Paige Southard, to David Christopher Sapp, son of John and Debbie Sapp of Clemmons. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Jerry Duncan and the late Harley Duncan, and Windell Southard and the late Dot Southard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr Baybeh 8,315
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Tue Loressa88 30
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 17 SWWhite52 1
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb 9 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC