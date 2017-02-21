Southard-Sapp to wed in May

Todd and Lisa Southard of Winston-Salem announce the engagement of their daughter, Mollie Paige Southard, to David Christopher Sapp, son of John and Debbie Sapp of Clemmons. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Jerry Duncan and the late Harley Duncan, and Windell Southard and the late Dot Southard.

