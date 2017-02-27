Sorry, drinking more after a night ou...

Sorry, drinking more after a night out won't help your hangover

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Fox News

The idea that a drink aids hangover symptoms has been around since medieval times, but that doesn't mean it works. Despite conventional wisdom, a new study found that the practice is ineffective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) 25 min PCB 31
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Baybeh 8,366
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Feb 28 2labman 1
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 28 granite57 2
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC