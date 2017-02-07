SES Acquires Martin Audio CDD-LIVE For Different ApplicationsBy Brainstorm Media - " Feb 08, 2017

SES Acquires Martin Audio CDD-LIVE Fo...

SES Acquires Martin Audio CDD-LIVE For Different Applications
Feb 08, 2017

Special Event Services of Winston Salem, NC recently purchased 50 Martin Audio CDD-LIVE enclosures for a variety of applications in the live event and touring segments. We acquired CDD-LIVE to provide our clients with as many equipment options as possible.

